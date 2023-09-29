Pineapple divides the world, be it on pizza or in momo

In the realm of pizza preferences, few topics spark as much controversy as the addition of pineapple - a culinary choice that divides pizza lovers into two camps: those who love it and those who can't even bear to stand the idea of it.
Now, a street food vendor selling pineapple momo (Yes, you heard that right!) has left the internet divided.
Being one of the most loved street delicacies, momos are served in a diverse range of options, from steamed and fried to tandoori, each accompanied by a side of spicy chutney.
Momos typically feature meat, veggies, or paneer as fillings, however, inclusion of pineapple is an unique exception.
On Instagram, a video of a street vendor making pineapple momos has gone viral. The video -- posted by Jatin Kumar -- has clocked over 5 lakh views since. The person in the video can be seen cutting a pineapple into bite-sized pieces. He then stuffs the fruit in the momo wrap and makes both steamed and fried versions of it.
The video has received a flurry of comments, with many netizens expressing horror and anger at a food combination that few could have ever imagined.
"I don't even eat pineapple in my pizza," commented one user.
Another commented, "Justice for momo."
"I want Harpic momo after watching this," wrote a third.