<p>Bengaluru: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday emphasised on ethical practices in healthcare as profit-driven hospital businesses push families to poverty during an emergency.</p>.<p>He was speaking at the 'Ethics in Healthcare Summit 2025', organised by Happiest Health, a health and wellness knowledge enterprise. Rao said, "True healthcare responsibility lies in prevention, regulating food safety and ensuring quality treatment remains accessible to all. Healthcare must serve humanity, not corporate targets."</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ashok Soota, chairman of Happiest Health, said without ethics, healthcare becomes mechanical & corrupt, while unnecessary procedures flourish & patients suffer due to negligence.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A panel discussion on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare was held with the experts of healthcare. Soota said: "As AI evolves, we must ensure technology serves ethical care, not profit-driven medicine."</p>