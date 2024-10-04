PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on security meet amid West Asia crisis

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Thursday to discuss the outbreak of fresh hostilities in West Asia, sources said.</p>.<p>The sources said the West Asia conflict and its impact on trade and supply of petroleum products was discussed in the meeting.</p>.Close to Rs 8,000 crore from Swachh Bharat funds spent on 'personal PR' for PM Modi: TMC's Saket Gokhale.<p>India has voiced deep concern over the escalation of the security situation in West Asia and said the conflict must not take a wider regional dimension.</p>.<p>It has also called for addressing all issues through dialogue and diplomacy.</p>