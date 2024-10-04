Home
PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on security meet amid West Asia crisis

The sources said the West Asia conflict and its impact on trade and supply of petroleum products was discussed in the meeting.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 21:12 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 21:12 IST
