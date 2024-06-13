PM Modi chairs review meeting over J&K terror attacks; No evidence of paper leak in NEET-UG test, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked officials to deploy the "full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities" as he reviewed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following a spate of terror incidents, including an attack on a bus carrying pilgrims.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday rejected allegations of paper leak in medical entrance exam NEET-UG, saying there is no evidence of it.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen to repeat his trusted aides former IAS officer P K Mishra as his Principal Secretary and former IPS officer Ajit Doval as National Security Advisor.
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Thursday reached Kuwait to oversee the assistance to those injured in a massive fire at an apartment housing foreign workers and for the early repatriation of the bodies of about 40 Indians killed in the tragic incident.
Fifty people have been detained in connection with the investigation into the recent terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.
Amidst the persisting water and power crises in Delhi, state minister Atishi and AAP MP Raghav Chadha said on Thursday that they met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lodged in the Tihar jail and were directed to take measures to curb the problems as soon as possible.
A Bengaluru court on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa in a POCSO case.
Kuwaiti authorities have identified the bodies of 45 Indians and three Filipino nationals killed in the tragic fire incident in a building housing foreign workers in the Gulf Kingdom, a top official said on Thursday.
Accustomed to batting on belters in India, big-hitting all-rounder Shivam Dube conceded that the two-paced tracks for the T20 World Cup matches here left him bamboozled to such an extent that it almost felt like playing a Ranji Trophy game.
Consumer electronics brand Samsung has partnered with Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd to integrate travel and entertainment services to Samsung Wallet in India.
