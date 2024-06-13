Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi chairs review meeting over J&K terror attacks; No evidence of paper leak in NEET-UG test, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Here are the top stories of the day.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 June 2024, 14:10 IST
Last Updated : 13 June 2024, 14:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

J&K terror attacks: PM Modi chairs review meeting, asks officials to deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked officials to deploy the "full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities" as he reviewed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following a spate of terror incidents, including an attack on a bus carrying pilgrims.

Read more

No evidence of paper leak in NEET-UG test: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday rejected allegations of paper leak in medical entrance exam NEET-UG, saying there is no evidence of it.

Read more

Ajit Doval reappointed as National Security Advisor, P K Mishra retained as principal secy to PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen to repeat his trusted aides former IAS officer P K Mishra as his Principal Secretary and former IPS officer Ajit Doval as National Security Advisor.

Read more

Kuwait fire tragedy: MoS MEA reaches country to oversee repatriation of victims' mortal remains to India

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Thursday reached Kuwait to oversee the assistance to those injured in a massive fire at an apartment housing foreign workers and for the early repatriation of the bodies of about 40 Indians killed in the tragic incident.

Read more

J&K bus terror attack: 50 detained, search expanded to far-flung areas of Reasi district

Fifty people have been detained in connection with the investigation into the recent terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

Read more

Atishi, Raghav Chadha meet Kejriwal in Tihar; get directions to curb water, power crises

Amidst the persisting water and power crises in Delhi, state minister Atishi and AAP MP Raghav Chadha said on Thursday that they met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lodged in the Tihar jail and were directed to take measures to curb the problems as soon as possible.

Read more

Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against B S Yediyurappa in POCSO case

A Bengaluru court on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa in a POCSO case.

Read more

Kuwaiti authorities identify bodies of 45 Indians, 3 Filipino nationals

Kuwaiti authorities have identified the bodies of 45 Indians and three Filipino nationals killed in the tragic fire incident in a building housing foreign workers in the Gulf Kingdom, a top official said on Thursday.

Read more

T20 World Cup 2024 | It felt like playing in Ranji Trophy: Shivam Dube on his batting woes on NY pitches

Accustomed to batting on belters in India, big-hitting all-rounder Shivam Dube conceded that the two-paced tracks for the T20 World Cup matches here left him bamboozled to such an extent that it almost felt like playing a Ranji Trophy game.

Read more

Samsung partners with Paytm to integrate travel, entertainment services to its wallet in India

Consumer electronics brand Samsung has partnered with Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd to integrate travel and entertainment services to Samsung Wallet in India.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2024, 14:10 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT