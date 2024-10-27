Home
PM Modi cites popularity of 'Chhota Bheem', urges people to make India global animation powerhouse

Noting that the 'World Animation Day' will be celebrated on October 28, he called on the people to take the resolve of making India a global animation powerhouse.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 10:01 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 10:01 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiMann ki BaatAnimation

