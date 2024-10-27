Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi gifts Maharashtra's handicrafts to Iran, Uzbekistan presidents, Jharkhand's art to Putin

Modi gifted a Mother of Pearl (MOP) sea-shell vase to Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 10:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 10:23 IST
India NewsWorld newsIranNarendra ModiUzbekistanTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us