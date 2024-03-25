PM Modi has made 'corrupt-mukt Congress': Congress after Naveen Jindal joins BJP

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday took a swipe at the BJP soon after industrialist Naveen Jindal joined the party and said this had to happen "when you need a giant size washing machine".

"When you need a giant-size washing machine, this had to happen. And after making ZERO contributions to the party in the last ten years, saying I am resigning from it is a big joke," Ramesh said in a post on X soon after Jindal joined the BJP.

The Congress leader also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The PM wanted a Congress-mukt Bharat. Instead he has made a Corrupt-mukt Congress by deploying so many washing machines along with the ED and the CBI to force corrupt Congressmen to flee to his embrace!" he said in another post.