PM Modi highlights inclusive policies and social progress in Independence Day address

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underscored the country's commitment to inclusivity and social progress, emphasising several key initiatives aimed at enhancing the dignity and rights of marginalised communities.
Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, Modi spoke about the country's efforts to improve accessibility for persons with disabilities, noting that the government's focus on sign language and the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan reflects a deep respect for their dignity.
He praised the achievements of India's paralympians, saying their successes showcase the strength and potential of every Indian.
"When our athletes in the Paralympics showcase their new strengths, it reflects the strength of our collective spirit," he said.
The prime minister also highlighted progress in the rights of the transgender community, noting recent legislative changes aimed at ensuring equality.
"Our decisions and new laws for the transgender community reflect our commitment to providing them with a dignified life," he said, emphasising the direction of change towards greater inclusivity.
Addressing the issue of advancements in women's rights, Modi discussed the extension of paid maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks.
"The extension of paid maternity leave is not just about respect for women but also about making thoughtful decisions to ensure that the child in a mother's care becomes an exemplary citizen," he said.
He underscored that this change reflects a compassionate and constitutional approach to supporting working mothers and their children.
Published 15 August 2024, 05:53 IST