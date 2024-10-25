PM Modi meets German Chancellor Scholz

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and discussed a wide range of issues focused on bolstering bilateral strategic ties.</p>.<p>Modi welcomed Scholz for a one-on-one meeting at his official residence here and is learnt to have exchanged views on areas such as defence, trade and clean energy.</p>.Disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops begins at two friction points in Ladakh's Demchok and Depsang.<p>Scholz arrived in Delhi late on Thursday as part of his three-day official visit to India.</p>.<p>He was received by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. </p>