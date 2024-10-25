Home
PM Modi meets German Chancellor Scholz

Modi welcomed Scholz for a one-on-one meeting at his official residence here and is learnt to have exchanged views on areas such as defence, trade and clean energy.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 07:03 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 07:03 IST
