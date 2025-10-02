Gandhi Jayanti is about paying homage to the extraordinary life of beloved Bapu, whose ideals transformed the course of human history. He demonstrated how courage and simplicity could become instruments of great change. He believed in the power of service and compassion as… pic.twitter.com/LjvtFauWIr
Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was an extraordinary statesman whose integrity, humility and determination strengthened India, including during challenging times. He personified exemplary leadership, strength and decisive action. His clarion call of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ ignited a… pic.twitter.com/p9zaMRh3xC