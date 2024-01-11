JOIN US
Home

PM Modi presents chadar to be placed at Ajmer Sharif

Last Updated 11 January 2024, 12:44 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a delegation of Muslim community members on Thursday and presented them with a 'chadar' that will be placed at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah during an event to commemorate the death anniversary of revered Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti.

"Met a Muslim community delegation. During our interaction, I presented the sacred Chadar, which will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the esteemed Ajmer Sharif Dargah," Modi said on X.

Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) minority morcha president, Jamal Siddiqui, were also present during the meeting.

(Published 11 January 2024, 12:44 IST)
