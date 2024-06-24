PM Modi, senior ministers take oath as members of 18th Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of his Council of Ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, took the oath as Members of Parliament on Monday, the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha's first session.

Modi returned to power for his third consecutive term earlier this month. The prime minister and his Council of Ministers were sworn in on June 9.

This is his third term as a member of the Lok Sabha. Modi retained the Varanasi seat, which he has been winning since 2014. As the Leader of the House, he was the first one to take the oath.

Modi took the oath in Hindi amid slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" raised by members of the treasury benches.

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also took the oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha.