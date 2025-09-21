Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi to address the nation at 5 pm today

This comes ahead of GST rate cut, which will be effective from September 22.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 05:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 September 2025, 05:47 IST
India NewsNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us