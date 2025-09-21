<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> will be addressing the nation today at 5 pm, as reported by <em>PTI</em>. </p><p>However, there is no official word on the subject of his address in the evening.</p><p><br>The PM's address will come on the eve of Navratri, the day from when the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gst">GST</a> rate cuts will kick in, with the prices of a large number of products set to come down.</p> <p><em>More to follow...</em></p>