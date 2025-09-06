PM Modi to visit flood-affected states in north India, take stock of situation

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon visit flood-affected states to take stock of the situation, official sources said on Friday.</p>.<p>Heavy rains have severely impacted north Indian states, destroying roads and properties, and claiming lives.</p>.<p>Parts of states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab are among the worst affected areas.</p>.<p>Officials said Modi will visit a few of these areas to take stock of the situation amid demands from some state governments for Central funds to deal with the crisis. </p>