PM Modi urges people to bid for mementoes given to him

Modi said on X, 'Every year, I auction the various mementoes I receive during the public programmes. The proceeds of the auction go to the Namami Gange initiative. I'm delighted to share that this year's auction has opened. Do bid for the mementoes you find interesting!'
PTI
Last Updated : 19 September 2024, 05:24 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to bid for the mementoes he has received and which are now being auctioned, noting that their proceeds will be used for the 'Namami Gange' initiative.

He said on X, "Every year, I auction the various mementoes I receive during the public programmes. The proceeds of the auction go to the Namami Gange initiative. I'm delighted to share that this year's auction has opened. Do bid for the mementoes you find interesting!"

Namami Gange is a government's initiative for conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga river.

Published 19 September 2024, 05:24 IST
