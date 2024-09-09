PM Modi's 'abject failure' in Manipur is unforgivable: Mallikarjun Kharge

In a post on X, Kharge said, "PM Modi's abject failure in Manipur is unforgivable. Former Manipur Governor, Anusuiya Uikey ji has echoed the voice of the people of Manipur. She said that people of the strife-torn state are upset and sad, for they wanted PM Modi to visit them." In the past 16 months, Prime Minister Modi has not spent a single second in Manipur, even as violence continues unabated in the state and people suffer the consequences of "Modi-Shah's complicity", the Congress president said.