PM Narendra Modi arrives in Singapore for two-day visit after Brunei trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Singapore for his two-day visit.
"Landed in Singapore. Looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India’s reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti makes our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties," Modi wrote in a post on X.
Modi's visit is focussed on deepening India's "strategic partnership” with the Southeast Asian nation.
More to follow...
Published 04 September 2024, 08:33 IST