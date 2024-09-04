Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Singapore for two-day visit after Brunei trip

Modi's visit is focussed on deepening India's "strategic partnership” with the Southeast Asian nation.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 September 2024, 08:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Singapore for his two-day visit.

"Landed in Singapore. Looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India’s reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti makes our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties," Modi wrote in a post on X.

Modi's visit is focussed on deepening India's "strategic partnership” with the Southeast Asian nation.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2024, 08:33 IST
India NewsWorld newsSingaporeNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT