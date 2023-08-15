Gift of the gab: A look at Narendra Modi's lengthiest Independence Day speeches

“Rhetoric and bluster can no longer cover up this truth which is now evident to the entire country. Our statement on his Independence Day speech,” said the grand old party as it slammed PM Modi.

The PM also assured his audience that he will be back at the Red Fort next year with a sense of confidence that did not go down well with Opposition parties: hitting out at Modi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that Modi would indeed be hoisting the national flag on I-Day next year, but from his home and not from the Red Fort.

Earlier, Opposition leaders such as Mamata Banerjee and Lalu Prasad Yadav had also claimed that Modi's speech from the Red Fort this year would be his last as Prime Minister of India.