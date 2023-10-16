Home
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 17 km RRTS Delhi-Meerut section on October 20

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has been tasked to oversee the construction of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System, or RRTS, between Delhi and Meerut.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 17 Km priority section on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor on October 20, NCRTC officials said on Monday.

The trains are similar to metro trains in look but their coaches are equipped with features like luggage carriers and mini screens, they said.

The entire 82.15 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is targeted to be operational by June 2025, the NCRTC had earlier said.

The RRTS trains feature several commuter-centric facilities such as overhead luggage racks, Wi-Fi, mobile and laptop charging facility at every seat.

Each train will have one premium class car with wider seats, more legroom, and coat hangers. The trains will also come equipped with a vending machine facility.

