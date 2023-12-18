PM or home minister must make a statement in Parliament on security breach: CPI

Bhubaneswar: Asserting that I.N.D.I.A alliance is determined to end BJP rule in the country, CPI general secretary D Raja on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Union Home Minister Amit Shah must make a statement in Parliament on the security breach.

Raja, who is here to attend a two-day national executive meeting of the party, termed the incident as a "serious breach of security".

"The PM or the Union home minister must make a statement on the floor of Parliament. Tell the nation how serious it is. Outside the House, they keep making comments here and there. But, they do not take Parliament seriously," he said.

A day before the I.N.D.I.A alliance’s crucial meeting on Tuesday, Raja said, "The election results of the five states have demonstrated that unity of secular and democratic forces is needed to defeat the anti-people, pro-corporate BJP government."