Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Pooja Bhatt joins Suniel Shetty in Lionsgate India's untitled project

Last week, Shetty had teased that he is partnering with the studio for an 'explosive thriller' project. It is currently not known whether the project is a film or a series.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 08:16 IST
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 08:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt will feature alongside Suniel Shetty in an upcoming project from studio Lionsgate India.

Bhatt, the star of many hit films from the 1990s such as Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Sir and Zakhm, shared the news in a post on Instagram on Friday.

''A sneak peek from my next project with @lionsgateindia. So looking forward to working with you again @suniel.shetty,'' the 52-year-old actor posted alongside a photo from the set.

Last week, Shetty had teased that he is partnering with the studio for an 'explosive thriller' project. It is currently not known whether the project is a film or a series.

Bhatt and Shetty had famously starred in JP Dutta's war film 'Border' in 1997, though they didn't share the screen space.

In a statement, Bhatt teased that the project will feature in a 'new avatar'.

“I have always had the privilege and made the choice to portray empowered women on screen. I was immediately drawn to this character for the sheer power, depth & empathy she exudes.

''Her ability to take a stand for what she believes in and face challenges head-on is something I connect with on a personal level. Can’t wait for audiences to see this new avatar,'' the actor said.

Bhatt was most recently seen in Prime Video's coming-of-age drama series Big Girls Don't Cry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 May 2024, 08:16 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodSuniel ShettyTrendingPooja Bhatt

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT