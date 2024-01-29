Pradhan hits back at Rahul over UGC 'de-reservation' row, says his politics completely based on lies

In a post on X, the minister said, "Rahul Gandhi's politics is completely based on lies. As soon as one lie is exposed, they rise up with another lie. The list of false statements made by him is endless. Now Rahul Gandhi and Congress party are telling a new lie regarding appointment to reserved posts in higher education. But this lie of his has also been exposed."

The minister said that of the 6,080 appointments made, the participation of Scheduled Caste (SC) is 14.3 per cent, Scheduled Tribe (ST) 7 per cent and Other Backward Classes (OBC) is 23.42 per cent.