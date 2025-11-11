<p>New Delhi: New and Renewable Energy Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pralhad-joshi">Pralhad Joshi</a> on Tuesday announced Rs 100 crore outlay and called for proposals for pilot projects showcasing cutting-edge technologies, including the utilisation of biomass to produce<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/green-hydrogen"> green hydrogen</a>.</p><p>Addressing the 3rd International Conference on Green Hydrogen, the minister said the implementing Agency, BIRAC (Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council), will shortly release the call for proposals, inviting participation from interested agencies and research institutes.</p>.CM Siddaramaiah's attempt to blame Centre for sugarcane price issue 'unjust, cruel joke': Pralhad Joshi.<p>Stating that under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), the country is developing innovative technologies, he said, a total allocation of Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for these pilots, supplementing the Rs 100 crore previously allocated for startup projects under NGHM.</p><p>Separately, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, said that India may miss the target of achieving a 5 million metric tonne (MMT) annual green hydrogen production capacity by 2030 through its National Green Hydrogen Mission due to global uncertainties.</p><p>The country is likely to achieve the 5 MMT annual green hydrogen production capacity by 2032, he said.</p>.L&T to set up India's largest green hydrogen plant at IOCL Panipat Refinery.<p>The NGHM aims to make India a global hub for green hydrogen production, use, and export. It has an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, with a target of producing 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen per year by 2030.</p><p>It also aims for 125 GW of renewable energy capacity, Rs 8 lakh crore+ in investment, and over 6 lakh green jobs. It also aims for a reduction of Rs 1 lakh crore in fossil fuel imports, as well as a 50 million tonnes cut in CO₂ emissions annually.</p>.India on track to meet target 500 GW renewable energy by 2030: Pralhad Joshi .<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this mission in 2023.</p><p>Under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme, incentives are awarded for 3,000 MW per annum of domestic Electrolyser manufacturing capacity.</p><p>Incentives were awarded for 8.62 lakh metric tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production.</p><p>India now has the lowest green ammonia price globally, he said, adding that prices of Rs 49.75/kg, for the production and supply of 7.24 lakh MTPA of Green Ammonia achieved.</p>