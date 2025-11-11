Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Pralhad Joshi announces fresh call for pilot projects for Green Hydrogen

The country is likely to achieve the 5 MMT annual green hydrogen production capacity by 2032, Secretary of New and Renewable Energy Ministry said.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 16:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 16:19 IST
India NewsPralhad JoshiGreen HydrogenMinistry of New and Renewable Energy

Follow us on :

Follow Us