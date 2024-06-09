Prime Minister Swearing-in Live: Special aarti performed in Prayagraj ahead of ceremony
Hello readers! Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take oath today for a third straight term as the head of a coalition government after two full tenures in which the BJP enjoyed a majority on its own. Modi, 73, will be equalling the feat of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections. Multi-layered security has been planned in Delhi for today, with five companies of paramilitary personnel, NSG commandoes, drones and snipers that will blanket the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremony is set to begin at 7:15 pm today. Track latest updates of the ceremony, only with DH!
Top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius and Seychelles are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Hotels in the city such as The Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridges and Oberoi have already been brought under the security cover.
Two from NDA ally Telugu Desam Party to take oath along with PM Modi today
Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Guntur MP Pemmasani Chandrasekhar to join union cabinet.
02:3109 Jun 2024
PM Modi swearing-in ceremony: When and where to watch
