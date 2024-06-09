Prime Minister Swearing-in Live: Special aarti performed in Prayagraj ahead of ceremony

Hello readers! Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take oath today for a third straight term as the head of a coalition government after two full tenures in which the BJP enjoyed a majority on its own. Modi, 73, will be equalling the feat of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections. Multi-layered security has been planned in Delhi for today, with five companies of paramilitary personnel, NSG commandoes, drones and snipers that will blanket the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremony is set to begin at 7:15 pm today. Track latest updates of the ceremony, only with DH!