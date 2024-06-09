Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Prime Minister Swearing-in Live: Special aarti performed in Prayagraj ahead of ceremony

Hello readers! Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take oath today for a third straight term as the head of a coalition government after two full tenures in which the BJP enjoyed a majority on its own. Modi, 73, will be equalling the feat of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections. Multi-layered security has been planned in Delhi for today, with five companies of paramilitary personnel, NSG commandoes, drones and snipers that will blanket the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremony is set to begin at 7:15 pm today. Track latest updates of the ceremony, only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 June 2024, 03:12 IST
Last Updated : 09 June 2024, 03:12 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
02:4909 Jun 2024

Multi-layered security planned in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in

02:3109 Jun 2024

PM Modi swearing-in ceremony: When and where to watch

02:3109 Jun 2024

Narendra Modi becoming PM for third time with Lord Ram's blessings, says Assam CM Himanta

02:2209 Jun 2024

Narendra Modi set to take oath as PM for 3rd term on Sunday

03:1109 Jun 2024

Special aarti performed in Prayagraj ahead of ceremony

02:4909 Jun 2024

Multi-layered security planned in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in

A multi-layered security with five companies of paramilitary personnel, NSG commandoes, drones and snipers will blanket the Rashtrapati Bhawan for PM-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Read more

02:4909 Jun 2024

Modi's swearing-in ceremony: Foreign dignitaries attending today's event

Top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius and Seychelles are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Hotels in the city such as The Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridges and Oberoi have already been brought under the security cover.

Read more

02:4609 Jun 2024

Two from NDA ally Telugu Desam Party to take oath along with PM Modi today

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Guntur MP Pemmasani Chandrasekhar to join union cabinet.

02:3109 Jun 2024

PM Modi swearing-in ceremony: When and where to watch

Narendra Modi is all set to take oath as the prime minister on June 9 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. A multi-layered security with five companies of paramilitary personnel, NSG commandoes, drones and snipers will blanket the Rashtrapati Bhawan for the swearing-in ceremony.

Read more

Published 09 June 2024, 02:25 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us