<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The death of a youth by suicide in Thiruvananthapuram is causing much embarrassment for the RSS as he alleged in a note on social media that he had been facing sexual abuse at RSS camps from his childhood and many others had suffered similar experience.</p><p>AICC general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi demanded a detailed probe into the matter. She said in a social media post that the youth stated that he was not the only victim and rampant sexual abuse was taking place in RSS camps. RSS leadership must take immediate action and come clean, she demanded.</p>.<p>Anandu Aji (24), hailing from Ponkunnam in Kottayam, was found dead in a lodge room in Thiruvananthapuram the other day. He posted a detailed social media post that was scheduled to appear after his death.</p><p>She alleged in the post that he repeatedly suffered sexual assault at RSS camp right from his childhood. Priyanka also said that he was unable to reveal it considering the humiliation that his family would suffer and was also under depression. "Now he came out of RSS and hence was able to speak out about the ordeal he was facing."</p><p>Aji, who is an IT professional, also said that there are many other victims like him in RSS.</p><p>The RSS was yet to react to the allegations.</p>