Probiotics from fermented foods from Northeast to fight diabetes, obesity

<p>Guwahati: Probiotics isolated from the fermented food items of various ethnic communities in the country's Northeast may soon be used to treat lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes and obesity. </p><p>The Guwahati-based Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) on Thursday signed a crucial research and product development agreement with Bharat Biotech International (BBIL) to bring innovative health products developed from probiotics isolated from traditional fermented foods of Northeast India to markets.</p><p>The IASST is an autonomous institution of the Department of Science and Technology (DST).</p><p>"These probiotics have shown great potential in addressing metabolic diseases, improving gut health, and promoting healthy ageing, based on research conducted by IASST. The agreement between IASST and Bharat Biotech will facilitate the commercialisation of these innovative technologies being developed by IASST. The collaboration will facilitate the necessary pre-clinical and clinical studies for these potential probiotics, and I am confident that the product will fight against metabolic diseases by promoting healthy ageing," said an official statement quoting Abhay Karandikar, Secretary of the DST. </p><p>Director of the IASST, Ashis Mukherjee, who also attended the function, said the collaboration provides a unique opportunity to convert academic research into commercially viable products. "Bharat Biotech, a global leader in vaccine and health solutions, will be crucial in conducting pre-clinical and clinical trials to ensure these probiotics meet regulatory standards. The probiotic products, rooted in traditional knowledge, are expected to provide natural solutions for lifestyle diseases like diabetes and obesity while contributing to India's growing biotechnology sector," he said. </p><p>The statement said Bharat Biotech will participate in the commercialisation process. A monitoring committee, consisting of representatives from related stakeholders, will supervise the project's advancement to guarantee the timely attainment of milestones. The agreement said that the IASST will get royalties from selling items generated through the partnership.</p>