Protests erupt across India against CAA implementation; See pics

Members of All Assam Students Union (AASU) take part in a protest march after the central government notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in Guwahati.
Security personnel try to stop activists of All Assam Students Union (AASU) during a protest march after the central government notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in Nagaon, Assam.
Kerala also witnessed protest from Indian Youth Congress and cops resorted to water cannon to disperse the activists.
Students of Jamia Millia Islamia university also staged a protest after the central government notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in New Delhi.
In Kolkata, CPI-ML leaders protested against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest, a day after the Modi led government notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, at Madras University, in Chennai.
All Assam Students' Union (AASU) General Secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah along with other 30 tribal organisations' leaders stage a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Dibrugarh.
(Published 13 March 2024, 08:53 IST)