Home

Protests erupt across India against CAA implementation; See pics

The announcement of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) implementation has sparked protests across the nation. The CAA was implemented on March 11 after the PM Narendra Modi-led government notified the rules four years after securing Parliament’s approval.
Last Updated 13 March 2024, 08:53 IST

Members of All Assam Students Union (AASU) take part in a protest march after the central government notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in Guwahati.

Credit: PTI

Security personnel try to stop activists of All Assam Students Union (AASU) during a protest march after the central government notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in Nagaon, Assam.

Credit: PTI

Kerala also witnessed protest from Indian Youth Congress and cops resorted to water cannon to disperse the activists.

Credit: PTI

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia university also staged a protest after the central government notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

In Kolkata, CPI-ML leaders protested against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Credit: PTI

Members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest, a day after the Modi led government notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, at Madras University, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI

All Assam Students' Union (AASU) General Secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah along with other 30 tribal organisations' leaders stage a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Dibrugarh.

Credit: PTI

(Published 13 March 2024, 08:53 IST)
