Bomb threat to French consulate in Puducherry turns out to be hoax

A senior police officer said the threat was however a hoax and the cyber crime has registered a case and intensified investigation.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 16:06 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 16:06 IST
