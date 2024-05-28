Punjab and Haryana HC acquits Gurmeet Ram Rahim in murder case of ex-manager

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others in the murder case of the sect's former manager Ranjit Singh in 2002.

The Sirsa-headquartered sect chief, who is also serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, is currently lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak, Haryana.

"The high court has acquitted him and four others in the Ranjit Singh murder case," Dera chief's lawyer Jitender Khurana said.

He said the arguments in the case had got over earlier and the matter came up for pronouncement of verdict before the high court on Tuesday.