17 injured as truck hits bus in Punjab

Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Gurinder Singh said the injured, including women and children, were taken to the local civil hospital. Two of them sustained serious injuries.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 08:59 IST
Ludhiana: Seventeen people were injured when a truck rammed into a bus near Punjab's Ludhiana, police said on Friday.

The bus, which was carrying migrant labourers from Bihar and their family members, was coming to Punjab when the incident occurred on Thursday night, they said.

Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Gurinder Singh said the injured, including women and children, were taken to the local civil hospital. Two of them sustained serious injuries.

The migrant labourers were working in different parts of Punjab, police said.

Published 14 June 2024, 08:59 IST
