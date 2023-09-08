3 shooters working for gangster Sonu Khatri held while planning to flee country: Punjab Police

"Preliminary investigations reveal that arrested accused used to commit sensational crimes in the state of Punjab on the directions of Sonu Khatri and after committing the crime took refuge in hideouts located in different parts of the country and Nepal," he said.

The DGP, in a statement, said the shooters have been identified as Sukhmanjot Singh alias Sukhman Brar, Jaskaran Singh alias Jassi Lodhipur and Jograj Singh alias Joga, all Jalandhar residents.