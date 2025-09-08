Menu
Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to flood-hit Punjab, AAP govt seeks Rs 20,000 crore relief package

Referring to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's recent letter to the PM demanding Rs 60,000 crore of the state's funds, Arora said it is Punjab's right and it should be released.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 07:12 IST
Published 08 September 2025, 07:12 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiPunjabflood relief

