As students plan total shutdown, Panjab University declares holiday on November 26, postpones exams

The varsity authorities have announced the closure of all teaching, non-teaching and office activities on the campus on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 19:04 IST
Published 25 November 2025, 19:04 IST
