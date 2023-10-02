Home
Bullet-riddled body of Punjab man found in Haryana's Sonipat

The body of the man, who hailed from Faridkot district in Punjab, was found lying in a field in Harsana Kalan village, police said.
Last Updated 01 October 2023, 20:01 IST

The bullet-riddled body of a man wanted in a criminal case was found on a field in a village in Haryana's Sonipat district on Sunday evening, police said.

The body of the man, who hailed from Faridkot district in Punjab, was found lying in a field in Harsana Kalan village, they added.

"The bullet-riddled body of a criminal identified as Deepak Maan was found from the fields of Harsana Kalan," Station House Officer of Sadar police station Karamjeet said.

The SHO said a case has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the incident and efforts are on to nab the accused.

(Published 01 October 2023, 20:01 IST)
