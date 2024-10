Canada-based man linked to Khalistan terror outfit behind killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee in Punjab, NIA tells SC

Shaurya Chakra Awardee Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu was shot dead at his residence-cum-school in Bhikhiwind, District Tarn Taran, Punjab by two unidentified persons on October 16, 2020. The NIA revelation comes amid India-Canada tensions.