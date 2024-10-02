Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Centre owes Rs 249 crore to Punjab under Ayushman Bharat scheme: Health Minister Balbir Singh

His statement came days after Union Health Minister J P Nadda asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to clear the dues of private hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 21:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 21:06 IST
Indian PoliticsPunjab NewsAyushman Bharat scheme

Follow us on :

Follow Us