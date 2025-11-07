<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> on Friday said no re-poll was ordered after the first phase of Bihar Assembly election, which saw <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihars-highest-ever-voter-turnout-victory-of-democracy-cec-gyanesh-kumar-3789277">64.69% of 3.75 crore voters exercising their franchise</a>.</p><p>After scrutiny, an EC statement said, "no discrepancy or malpractice was found" at any of the polling stations and "no re-poll was recommended" in the phase I of the elections during which 121 Assembly seats in 18 districts went to polls.</p><p>The entire process was videographed and after scrutiny, Forms 17A and related materials were re-sealed with the Returning Officer's seal.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | What does the record turnout of voters indicate?.<p>It said the EC had issued consolidated instructions on the post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A (Register of Voters) and other poll-day documents to strengthen transparency and detect even “subtle malpractices”. All candidates were informed in advance about the date, time and venue of scrutiny.</p><p>Accordingly, the EC aid scrutiny of documents was conducted "smoothly" in all 121 constituencies in the presence of 121 Returning Officers and 121 General Observers. Around 455 candidates or their agents also participated in the scrutiny process.</p>