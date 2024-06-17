DC, SSP to be held responsible for any corrupt, illegal activity: Punjab CM Mann

Chandigarh: In a strict instruction to senior officers, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said if any official is found to be involved in corrupt or illegal activity then the deputy commissioner and the senior superintendent of police of that district will be held responsible.

Mann also announced to open a 'mukh mantri sahayta kendra' (chief minister help centre) in each district to facilitate people in getting their works done in a time-bound manner.

The chief minister on Monday held a meeting with all deputy commissioners of the state here.