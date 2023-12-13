JOIN US
punjab

Dreaded Punjab gangster sustains injuries after police open fire for trying to flee

Karanjit Singh alias Jassa Haibowal was brought to an abandoned building in the Zirakpur area for the recovery of a weapon by an Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) team of Punjab Police on Wednesday.
Last Updated 13 December 2023, 10:13 IST

Chandigarh: A dreaded gangster involved in several murder cases sustained bullet injuries after a team of police opened fire at him when he tried to flee from its custody in Punjab's Mohali district, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Singh, also a close associate of gangster Sonu Khatri, has been involved in at least six murder cases, said Sandeep Goel, Assistant Inspector General, AGTF.

The gangster, a resident of Nawanshahr, was arrested in November this year, said Goel. He was brought to the abandoned building as part of his questioning related to a case, he said.

The AGTF team recovered a China-made .30 calibre pistol and five live cartridges from the building.

However, Singh tried to escape from police custody. Police initially fired a warning shot but Singh did not stop, police said.

Goel said Singh was a 'cold-blooded murderer' and the the AGTF team opened fire at him in view of public safety. Singh sustained injuries due to the firing and was taken to a local hospital, he added.

(Published 13 December 2023, 10:13 IST)
