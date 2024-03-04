Jammu gangster shot dead outside shopping mall in Punjab's Mohali

The rival gang carried out the act. Both gangs are related to Jammu, a police official said, adding that further investigations were under progress.

The incident took place on the busy airport road in Mohali.

Additional DGP (Rupnagar Range) Jaskaran Singh said one person who was accompanying Dogra has been caught. He also has a criminal background and is booked in eight cases.

It appears to be an incident of gang rivalry and we have informed the Jammu police about the incident, he said.

Four to five people came in two vehicles and they opened fire, SSP Garg said.

The incident took place as soon as Dogra, accompanied by two others, reached outside the mall where attackers had reached in two vehicles including one bearing a Jammu and Kashmir registration number, police said.

The accused escaped after the incident.