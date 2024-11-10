Man shot dead in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

<p>Hoshiarpur: A 42-year-old man was shot dead by four motorcycle-borne assailants in Rod Majara village on Saturday evening, police said.</p>.<p>Balwinder Singh, a resident of Rod Majara, was sitting with some villagers at a tubewell in his fields when four men on two motorcycles arrived and fired a shot at him, hitting the left side of his chest, they said.</p>.Meitei woman shot dead by suspected Kuki insurgents in Manipur.<p>Balwinder sustained critical injuries in the incident and was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Garhshankar, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.</p>.<p>Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Investigations) Sarbjit Singh Bahia said the suspects involved in the killing have been identified.</p>.<p>Raids are being conducted to apprehend the accused and further investigations are underway, he added. </p>