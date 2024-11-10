Home
Man shot dead in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Balwinder sustained critical injuries in the incident and was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Garhshankar, where doctors declared him brought dead.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 20:21 IST

