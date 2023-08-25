Home
Home
india
punjab

NIA court orders seizure of properties of pro-Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu

The gangster-turned-terrorist, who reportedly has been living in Canada since 2017, is the mastermind behind the 2022 RPG attacks on police stations in Punjab.
Last Updated 25 August 2023, 12:55 IST

A NIA special court in New Delhi on Friday ordered the confiscation of the property of absconding pro-Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, reported news agency ANI.

Also known by his other name, Landa, Sandhu's properties lie in a village in Kirian, Tarn Taran, Punjab.

The gangster-turned-terrorist, who reportedly has been living in Canada since 2017, is the mastermind behind the 2022 RPG attacks on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters and the Sarhali police station. He has also been involved in several other cases of terrorism across India.

More to follow...

(Published 25 August 2023, 12:55 IST)
India News
Punjab
Khalistan
NIA
National Investigation Agency

