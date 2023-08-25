NIA court orders seizure of properties of pro-Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu

A NIA special court in New Delhi on Friday ordered the confiscation of the property of absconding pro-Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, reported news agency ANI.

Also known by his other name, Landa, Sandhu's properties lie in a village in Kirian, Tarn Taran, Punjab.

The gangster-turned-terrorist, who reportedly has been living in Canada since 2017, is the mastermind behind the 2022 RPG attacks on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters and the Sarhali police station. He has also been involved in several other cases of terrorism across India.