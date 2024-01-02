JOIN US
Home
india
punjab

'PhD Sabzi Wala': Former Prof with PhD and 4 degrees, now selling vegetables for a living

Dr Sandeep Singh said he taught at a Punjabi University for over a decade but he had to quit due to financial constraints.
Last Updated 02 January 2024, 06:22 IST

'PhD Sabzi Wala' is making waves on the internet, a man in Punjab with a PhD degree and four master's degrees is selling vegetables to earn a living.

Dr Sandeep Singh said he taught at a Punjabi University for over a decade but he had to quit due to financial constraints and sell veggies to survive, as he claims selling vegetables pays him more than being a professor.

Singh sells vegetables from house to house every day on a vegetable cart with a sign that says 'PhD Sabzi Wala.'

"I taught at Punjabi University five years on a junior research fellowship and seven years as a guest faculty. In June this year, I quit teaching as it became difficult for me and my family to survive on that salary," said Sandeep Singh, qouted India Today.

Singh said after selling vegetables by evening, he teaches his child and then do his own studies. Singh is currently pursuing B.Lib (Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences) from Lovely Professional University.

Despite hardships, Singh wants to continue teaching in the future and hopes to open a coaching centre.

"No one can stop me from fulfilling my dreams. I can't rely on the government to make my dreams come true. It doesn't matter if the university did not give me a (permanent) job," qouted India Today.

(Published 02 January 2024, 06:22 IST)
India NewsPunjab

