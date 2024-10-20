Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Punjab bypolls: AAP names candidates for all four seats

The AAP has fielded Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, who joined the party after quitting the Shiromani Akali Dal in August, from Gidderbaha.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 10:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 10:39 IST
India NewsAAPIndian PoliticsPunjabBypolls

Follow us on :

Follow Us