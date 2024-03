Punjab hooch tragedy: CM Mann meets families of victims in Sangrur

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday alleged that the tragedy was the result of a "liquor scam" that has been going on in the state under the patronage of the AAP government.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have also sought the resignation of Excise Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the incident.

Cheema also visited Sangrur on Sunday to meet the families of the victims. "We stand by these families. Whatever support they require, we will provide," he said.

The minister added that those involved in the incident will be given exemplary punishment.

A four-member special investigation team (SIT), led by Additional Director General of Police Gurinder Singh Dhillon, was set up on Saturday to probe the incident.

Addressing the media in Chandigarh on Saturday, Dhillon said the police have invoked section 61-A of the Excise Act in all three FIRs lodged in connection with the case at Dirba, City Sunam and Cheema police stations.

Section 61-A is punishable with imprisonment for life or the death penalty, Dhillon said.

The police have arrested eight out of 10 identified accused in connection with the tragedy, he told the media.

Alcohol containing methanol content was used for making spurious liquor, the ADGP said on Saturday.

Eleven people are undergoing treatment at Patiala's Rajindra Hospital and six at the Civil Hospital in Sangrur after the suspected consumption of spurious liquor, officials said.

They added that the 20 casualties were reported from Gujran, Tibbi Ravidas Pura, and Dhandoli Khurd villages in Dirba and Sunam blocks in the Sangrur district.