Punjab woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked; 4 held

According to the complaint filed by the victim, she was alone at her home when her son's in-laws allegedly assaulted her and tore off her clothes.

They paraded her in the village in a semi-naked condition, the victim alleged.

A purported video of the victim being paraded surfaced on social media on Friday.

The woman’s mother Kulwinder Kaur Mani, her brothers Sharanjit Singh Shanni and Gurcharan Singh, and a family friend Sunny Singh were arrested, the SHO said.

The accused will be produced in a court to seek their remand and the mobile phone used to make the video has also been seized, she said.

Efforts are being made to nab the fifth accused as well, she added.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on April 3 under the Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354D (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 149 (unlawful assembly).