Punjab woman involved in 2009 fake visa scam arrested

New Delhi: A 57-year-old woman from Punjab has been arrested for her alleged involvement in a fake visa scam busted in 2009, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Rajvinder Kaur, a native of the Moga district in Punjab. She was declared a proclaimed offender in the case which was registered on July 25, 2009. In this scam, several passengers were caught travelling to Canada allegedly on fake visas.

DCP (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said Kaur, along with her husband Sukhdev Singh and an associate identified as Ashok, used to arrange fake visas for passengers seeking to travel to Canada.