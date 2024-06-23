Home
Punjab women commission to assess living conditions of female prison inmates

The visit will involve a thorough inspection of facilities and direct interaction with the inmates to gather firsthand insights.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 June 2024, 17:02 IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab State Commission for Women said Sunday its chairperson Raj Lali Gill will visit prisons in the state to assess the living conditions of female inmates.

"We are committed to understanding the challenges faced by women inmates and working towards their betterment," Gill stated in the statement.

The visit will involve a thorough inspection of facilities and direct interaction with the inmates to gather firsthand insights, she said.

Gill said the commission's goal was to identify areas needing improvement and collaborate with prison authorities to implement necessary changes.

Focus areas will include healthcare, hygiene and overall living conditions, she added.

