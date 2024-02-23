Rs 1 crore, govt job to family member: Punjab CM announces compensation for farmer killed in police firing

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for the sister of farmer Shubhkaran Singh who was killed at the Khanauri border point.

Singh (21), a native of Bathinda, was killed amid alleged 'police firing' and 12 police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri border point on the Punjab-Haryana border on Wednesday. The incident took place when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards barricades.

"The family of Shubhkaran Singh, who got martyred during the farmer's movement on the Khanauri border, will be given financial assistance of Rs 1 crore by the Punjab government and a government job to his younger sister. Due legal action will be taken against culprits," Mann said in a post in Punjabi.

Farmer leaders were demanding financial compensation for the kin of Singh and a government job for a member of his family, besides registration of a case against those who were responsible for his death.

They had also demanded "martyr" status for Singh, who hailed from Ballo village in Bathinda.

The post-mortem of Singh, whose body was kept in a mortuary of Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, was delayed as the farmers pressed for acceptance of their demands.

The chief minister on Wednesday said he was saddened by the death of the young farmer and asserted that stringent action would be taken against those responsible for it.

"After the post-mortem, a case will be registered. Those officials responsible for his death will have to face stringent action," Mann had said.