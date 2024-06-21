Scientific approach needed for fixing MSP of crops: SAD chief

Speaking about the increase in MSP for paddy, Badal said, "The entire process of calculation of the comprehensive cost (C-2) including the imputed cost of the land and its rent value should be put in public domain." "Farmers rightly feel that they are being short changed and that if the C-2 cost is not calculated accurately, they will not get the justified MSP as 50 per cent profit is to be calculated on the C-2 figure," said Badal.